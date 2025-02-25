Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

