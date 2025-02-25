Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $25,218,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

