Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,928 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

