Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 685 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

