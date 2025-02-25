Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 805 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OXM opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.12%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

