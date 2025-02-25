Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1,149.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

