Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 171.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

