Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American States Water alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in American States Water by 172.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 16.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in American States Water by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American States Water by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American States Water by 110.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.40. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.53.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AWR. Bank of America lowered shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWR

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.