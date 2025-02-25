Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.65) per share and revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Virgin Galactic Stock Performance
NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.74. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $38.98.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
