Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.65) per share and revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.74. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

