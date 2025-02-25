Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.16. 115,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 98,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.