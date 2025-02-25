Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vistra by 51.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,609,000 after buying an additional 1,293,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after buying an additional 1,037,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 36.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 60.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,898,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 33.5% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,610,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after buying an additional 654,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

