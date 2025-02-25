Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $37.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.98.
VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of VNO opened at $38.73 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 968.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,850.00%.
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
