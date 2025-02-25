Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $37.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.98.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,263,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,672,000 after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $38.73 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 968.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,850.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.