Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Shares of VMC opened at $251.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $225.36 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

