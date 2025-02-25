Wedbush Weighs in on Home Depot’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Get Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.14. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

NYSE HD opened at $381.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.16. The company has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

