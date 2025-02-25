Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $39.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ATMU stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,721,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,517,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,476,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 584,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

