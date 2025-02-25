What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for SLDB FY2025 Earnings?

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLDB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $226.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 292.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 330,234 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $25,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235 shares in the company, valued at $79,716. This trade represents a 24.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at $87,712.80. The trade was a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,069 shares of company stock valued at $137,301 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.