What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:LB FY2025 Earnings?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.11.

TSE:LB opened at C$27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -219.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

