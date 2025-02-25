What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AKAM Q1 Earnings?

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

AKAM stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

