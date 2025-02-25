What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for KPTI FY2025 Earnings?

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

