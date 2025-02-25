What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for CDRO FY2025 Earnings?

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO opened at $7.76 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

