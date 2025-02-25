What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:OR FY2025 Earnings?

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$26.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$29.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -89.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -88.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

