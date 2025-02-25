What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for MTDR FY2025 Earnings?

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.22.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $614,409 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. American Trust grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,705,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

