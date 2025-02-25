What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for GIL Q1 Earnings?

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,950,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 226,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 604.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.