What is William Blair’s Estimate for CAKE FY2025 Earnings?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $55.07 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

