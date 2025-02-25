What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Apple FY2025 Earnings?

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.85.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $247.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.12.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,074,372,000 after buying an additional 55,935,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,859,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,779,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,999,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $46,868,648,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

