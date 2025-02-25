What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Lazard Q4 Earnings?

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,393,000 after purchasing an additional 81,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,429,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,045,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after buying an additional 483,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,357,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

