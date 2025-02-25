White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM opened at $1,823.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,895.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,853.52. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,665.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.