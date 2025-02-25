William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CWAN

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

CWAN stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,310,699.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,883.14. This trade represents a 52.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,293,017.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,375.41. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,909,000 after acquiring an additional 559,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

