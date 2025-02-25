William Blair Has Negative Forecast for AAON Q1 Earnings

Get AAON alerts:

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AAON in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAON has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 202.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

