William Blair Predicts Weaker Earnings for Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $92.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Arista Networks by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,225,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

