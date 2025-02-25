William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for eXp World

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for eXp World in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday.

eXp World Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in eXp World by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,147,450 shares in the company, valued at $462,498,624. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 386,511 shares of company stock worth $4,620,811 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is -142.86%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

