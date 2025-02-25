Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.90.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $236.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.62 and a 200-day moving average of $339.19. Wingstop has a one year low of $232.19 and a one year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,544,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $5,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 40.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,630,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

