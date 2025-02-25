Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CRS

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $200.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

