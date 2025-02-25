Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AGCO

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

AGCO stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 50.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

