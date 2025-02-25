Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TMO

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.55 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $535.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $493.30 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $58,960,669.92. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,409,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

