Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of HOG opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 4,164,502 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,368,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,802,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

