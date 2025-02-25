Zacks Research Forecasts Sanofi’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %

Sanofi stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,933,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after buying an additional 1,720,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,103,000 after buying an additional 1,705,148 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

