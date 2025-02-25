Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Allstate Q1 Earnings

Get Allstate alerts:

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Allstate stock opened at $188.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

