Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for AMP Q3 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.92. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $530.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.19. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

