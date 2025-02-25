Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of CENTA FY2025 Earnings

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,818,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 961,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

