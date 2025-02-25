Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Surmodics Q2 Earnings

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 107,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,430,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

