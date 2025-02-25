Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for A. O. Smith Q1 Earnings

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

