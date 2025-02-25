Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Corning Earnings

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $50.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Corning by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,817 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Corning by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Corning by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

