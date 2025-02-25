Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for BK Earnings

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:BK opened at $87.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $89.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,298.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

