Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for PAHC Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $895.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 174,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

