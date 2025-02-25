Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

VLO stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4,908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,469,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 900.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 568,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

