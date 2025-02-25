Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $241.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.65. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

In other news, Director Rosemary L. Ripley sold 2,567,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $4,877,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,719,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,590.20. This represents a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,479 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $54,410.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,144.02. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,582,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,344. Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zevia PBC stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Free Report ) by 2,845.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

