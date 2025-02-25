Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Shares Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 9,015,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 3,926,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

