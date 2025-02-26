1,000 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,767,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 283.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

