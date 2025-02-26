6,870 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

